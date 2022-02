Indigenous women wait at the door of the Civil Registry Service (Sereci) of La Paz, Bolivia. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Jesus Gomez, director of the Civil Registry Service of La Paz is interviewed by Efe in La Paz, Bolivia. EFE/Martin Alipaz

A woman in the indigenous community of Tentayapi stands outside the Civil Registry Service (Sereci) of La Paz, Bolivia. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivia promoting indigenous names in bid to preserve local identity

Bolivia is now encouraging parents to opt for culturally meaningful Aymara, Quechua and Guarani names for their newborns, a bid to counter a growing foreign influence resulting from globalization and social media.

That Andean nation of 11 million people is presently facing a paradox.