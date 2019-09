The Hijos de Tunuca folk dancers perform during activities surrounding World Tourism Day at the Uyuni salt flat in Bolivia on Sept. 29, 2019, the site selected by Bolivian authorities to be the epicenter for Bolivian tourism. EFE-EPA/ Pablo Gracia

Members of the Star Wars Fan Club participate in activities surrounding World Tourism Day at the Uyuni salt flat in Bolivia on Sept. 29, 2019, the site selected by Bolivian authorities to be the epicenter for Bolivian tourism. EFE-EPA/ Pablo Gracia

Bolivian Tourism and Cultures Minister Wilma Alanoca (c) poses with members of the Star Wars Fan Club during activities surrounding World Tourism Day at the Uyuni salt flat in Bolivia on Sept. 29, 2019, the site selected by Bolivian authorities to be the epicenter for Bolivian tourism. EFE-EPA/ Pablo Gracia

The Salar de Uyuni, the world's largest salt flat not to mention the one located at the highest elevation, is the site selected by Bolivia as the "epicenter" of the country's tourist attractions.

"The Salar de Uyuni is the epicenter of tourism in Bolivia. It's one of the world treasures where one can find peace and, at the same time, cultural diversity," Bolivian Tourism and Cultures Minister Wilma Alanoca told EFE.