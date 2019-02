Some of the 130 Bolivian women who were the first of their gender to serve in the armed forces celebrate at a discharge ceremony in La Paz on Tuesday, Feb. 5. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

The 130 young women who were the first of their gender to serve in the Bolivian armed forces during the institution's 198-year-long history completed their enlistments on Tuesday.

The female volunteers, hailing from all nine of Bolivia's regions, received discharge papers alongside their male comrades during a ceremony at the Army Military Academy in La Paz led by President Evo Morales and the armed forces commander, Gen. Williams Kaliman.