People participate during the inauguration of the Christmas decoration in La Paz, Bolivia, Dec. 10, 2018. La Paz, the administrative capital of Bolivia, welcomes Christmas with the lighting of the Christmas tree lights of about 16 meters in the Plaza San Francisco of this city with a show of Bolivian dances and carols. EPA-EFE/ Martin Alipaz

La Paz, Bolivia's capital, welcomed Christmas this week with the lighting of a 16-meter (52-foot) tree and a performance of dances and carols from Bolivia and other countries.

An orchestra and a children's choir performed traditional Christmas songs on Monday, followed by a ballet of children dressed as shepherds from the highlands and Bolivian valleys who danced for the Baby Jesus and his parents.