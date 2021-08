Aymara indigenous people participate in an rite to the Pachamama or Mother Earth today, in the Apacheta sector, in El Alto, Bolivia, 01 August 2021. EFE/ Martin Alipaz

Bolivians on Sunday began the month dedicated to Pachamama, or Mother Earth, with ancestral rituals and offerings to give thanks for the past year and ask for renewed prosperity.

August is the month chosen for the offerings because the first agricultural season in the Andean world concludes and, according to the indigenous communities, at this time of the year Mother Earth "opens her mouth" to feed herself with offerings.