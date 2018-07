Photograph provided Jul 15 by state-run Mi Teleferico operator showing the seventh line of the country's cable-car system in La Paz, Bolivia, Jul 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mi Teleferico

Photograph provided Jul 15 by state-run Mi Teleferico operator showing Bolivian President Evo Morales during the inauguration of the seventh line of the country's cable-car system in La Paz, Bolivia, Jul 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mi Teleferico

Photograph provided Jul 15 by state-run Mi Teleferico operator showing Bolivian President Evo Morales with Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera and Mi Teleferico manager Cesar Dockweiler during the inauguration of the seventh line of the country's cable-car system in La Paz, Bolivia, Jul 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mi Teleferico

President Evo Morales this weekend inaugurated the seventh line of the world's highest-altitude and most extensive cable-car system.

The new line, which opened on Saturday, takes 11.8 minutes to complete a one-way trip and has the capacity to transport as many as 8,000 people per hour in both directions.