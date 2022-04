Venezuelan migrants walk in the Bolivian town of Pisiga, located across the border from Chile, on 30 March 2022. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Chilean soldiers guard a border crossing that links the southern Blivian town of Pisiga to the northern Chilean town of Colchane on 30 March 2022. EFE/Martín Alipaz

Strict immigration controls barring the entry of Venezuelans into Chile, Peru and other countries have led some of those migrants to see Bolivia as not just a transit country but rather as a more permanent destination.

That is the case for Luz Perez, who left Venezuela with her Haitian husband when their earnings from four different jobs were not enough to pay the bills.