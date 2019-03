Bolivian activist Yola Mamani in an interview with EFE on Match 11, 2019 in La Paz, Bolivia. EPA- EFE/Gina Baldivieso

Worker, union organizer, broadcaster, blogger and YouTuber Yola Mamani is speaking out for Bolivia's "cholas," women of mixed indigenous and European descent identifiable by their distinctive costume of bowler hat, layered skirt and shawl.

The self-proclaimed Chola Bocona (Big-mouth chola), denounces discrimination against cholas as well as a tendency to see them as performers in a folklore theme park and their traditional garb as fashion.