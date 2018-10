Photograph provided Oct 15 showing Bolivian artisan Ramiro Sirpa during an interview with EFE in La Paz, Bolivia, Oct 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Photograph provided Oct 15 showing an assortment of sculptures created by Bolivian artisan Ramiro Sirpa during an interview with EFE in La Paz, Bolivia, Oct 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Photograph provided Oct 15 showing Bolivian artisan Ramiro Sirpa during an interview with EFE in La Paz, Bolivia, Oct 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Photograph provided Oct 15 showing Bolivian artisan Ramiro Sirpa during an interview with EFE in La Paz, Bolivia, Oct 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

A Bolivian artisan in the hills of La Paz is renowned among locals for his realistic life-size fiberglass sculptures portraying an array of fictional characters and fantasy personas.

Ramiro Sirpa's creations spill out of his shop into the street in a wealth of characters that range from video game monsters and ghouls straight out of a horror movie to comic book heroes and movie actors.