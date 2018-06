Toucans, parrots, humming birds, and magpies are among the birds that co-exist in this area of central Bolivia with coffee growers who have learned how to cultivate the bean without harming the environment.

The 34 members of the Larecaja Regional Ecological Coffee Producers Association (APCERL) have embraced a variety of techniques to that allow them to work in harmony with a habitat that is home to more than 160 species of birds.