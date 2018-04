Former Bolivian flight attendant Ximena Suarez (2nd r), the only woman to survive the 2016 crash of an airliner carrying Brazil's Chapacoense soccer club, is now both a model and an author; she is seen here on April 26, 2018, with the wife of the French ambassador to Bolivia, Angelique Wibaux (2nd l.) and designer Liliana Castellanos (l). EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Former Bolivian flight attendant Ximena Suarez (r.), the only woman to survive the 2016 crash of an airliner carrying Brazil's Chapacoense soccer club, is now both a model and an author; she is seen here on April 26, 2018, with other models after a fashion show in La Paz. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Former Bolivian flight attendant Ximena Suarez, the only woman to survive the 2016 crash of an airliner carrying Brazil's Chapacoense soccer club, now parades down catwalks as a model and plans to publish a second edition of her autobiography that came out last year.

This Thursday night in La Paz, Suarez took part in a fashion show organized by the Brazilian and French Embassies in Bolivia in honor of the Bolivian Freddy Mamani, creator of the new Andean architecture.