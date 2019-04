Photograph taken on March 27, 2019, showing an Aymara woman from Salinas de Garci Mendoza (Bolivia) while holding a sample of royal quinoa. EPA-EFE / Yolanda Salazar

Photograph taken on March 28, 2019, showing a producer of royal quinoa in a field of the town of Salinas de Garci Mendoza, Bolivia. EPA-EFE / Yolanda Salazar

Photograph taken on March 28, 2019, showing a royal quinoa producer in a field of the town of Salinas de Garcia Mendoza, Bolivia. EPA-EFE / Yolanda Salazar

Royal quinoa producers in Bolivia are working to have the grain's denomination of origin registered by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

For producers, achieving this international recognition is important to highlight the quality of the product, Endulfo Gabriel, a member of the royal quinoa regulatory council in the southern highlands, said.