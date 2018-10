A handout photo provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) shows Bolivian President Evo Morales (C) pose next to representatives of the Cayubaba indigenous people, in La Paz, Bolivia, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

A handout photo provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) shows Bolivian President Evo Morales (C) pose next to representatives of the Siriono indigenous people, in La Paz, Bolivia, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

A handout photo provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) shows Bolivian President Evo Morales (C) pose next to representatives of Bolivia's indigenous people, in La Paz, Bolivia, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Representatives from Bolivia's 36 indigenous groups celebrated Decolonization Day on Friday at the central government's offices in downtown La Paz.

The representatives handed symbols of their people to President Evo Morales to commemorate the official day, established by his government in 2011.