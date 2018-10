Six "cholitas," the emblematic indigenous Aymara women, will model a collection of typical skirts (or "polleras"), shawls, bowler hats and jewels made by Bolivian designer Ana Palza in a fashion show organized by the Cartier Foundation for Contemporary Art in Paris.

The show will take place on Oct. 15 in a party hall that Bolivian architect Freddy Mamani, one of the founders of the "cholet" architectural style, is building at the Cartier Foundation.