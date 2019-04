A man holds a specimen of the Titicaca water frog (Telmatobius culeus) at Isla de la Luna, an island on the Bolivian side of Lake Titicaca, on April 9, 2019 (issued April 13, 2019). Bolivian families on Isla de la Luna want the island to be declared a sanctuary for the Titicaca giant frog. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian Patricia Mendoza (R), coordinator of the foundation Bolivian Amphibian Initiative, arrives at Isla de la Luna, an island on the Bolivian side of Lake Titicaca, on April 9, 2019 (issued on April 13, 2019). Bolivian families on Isla de la Luna want that island to be declared a sanctuary for the Titicaca water frog (Telmatobius culeus). EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

A photo taken on April 9, 2019, of a Titicaca water frog, a critically dangered amphibian, on April 9, 2019, just off the coast of Isla de la Luna, an island on the Bolivian side of Lake Titicaca. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

A photo taken on April 9, 2019, of Isla de la Luna, an island on the Bolivian side of Lake Titicaca that local residents want to be declared a sanctuary for the critically endangered Titicaca water frog. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

A photo taken on April 9, 2019, of a Titicaca water frog, a critically dangered amphibian, on April 9, 2019, just off the coast of Isla de la Luna, an island on the Bolivian side of Lake Titicaca. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

A photo taken on April 9, 2019, of a Titicaca water frog, a critically dangered amphibian, on April 9, 2019, at Isla de la Luna, an island on the Bolivian side of Lake Titicaca. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

A man holds a Titicaca water frog, a critically dangered amphibian, on April 9, 2019, at Isla de la Luna, an island on the Bolivian side of Lake Titicaca. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

The 25 families who live on this island on the Bolivian side of Lake Titicaca are looking to make their home a sanctuary for critically endangered giant frogs.

The Telmatobius culeus, commonly known as the Titicaca water frog, is considered a sacred animal by the 85 residents of this island, which also is known as Isla de Coati and is accessible by boat from the town of Copacabana, located roughly 150 kilometers (90 miles) from La Paz.