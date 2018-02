Students of the Heroes del Pacifico Education Unit show the first section of a 70-km flag with which Bolivia aims to break a world record in La Paz, Bolivia, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Elena Rodriguez

The Bolivian navy launched on Thursday an effort to make a flag 70 km (43 mi) long in hopes of setting a new world record to dramatize La Paz's demand that Chile return a portion of the Pacific coastline that landlocked Bolivia lost in a 19th-century war.

Pupils at La Paz's Heroes del Pacifico school invited the navy commander, Vice Adm. Flavio Gustavo Arce, to come and take delivery of the first segment of the flag.