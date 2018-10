Julia Flores Qolque, better known as 'Mama Julia', considered to be the oldest woman in Bolivia and probably in the world, celebrates her 118th birthday, in Sacaba, Bolivia, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Julia Flores celebrated here Friday her 118th birthday, as she enjoyed salutations from Bolivian officials, gifts and a family party attended by those who wish Guinness to recognize her as the oldest woman on the planet.

Born on Oct. 26, 1900, the woman known as Mama Julia resides in Sacaba, near the central city of Cochabamba, with her grand-niece Agustina Berna.