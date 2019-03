Leader of the Bolivia's indigenous Qhara Qhara nation, Zenobio Fernandez (c.) and members of that community arrive in La Paz on March 18, 2019, as they dispute with Spain and Colombia the ownership of the Spanish galleon San Jose, sunk off Cartagena in 1708 carrying $17 billion in gold and silver. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

The dispute between Colombia and Spain over the $17 billion in gold and silver believed to be aboard a Spanish galleon that was sunk in 1708 off the Colombian city of Cartagena also involves Bolivia's indigenous Qhara Qhara people, who say the loot is rightfully theirs.

The treasure carried by the San Jose was among the minerals mined on the iconic Cerro Rico mountain of Potosi in present-day Bolivia, the main source of wealth for Spain in colonial times.