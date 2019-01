Two children who are part in a Bolivian collective in Buenos Aires, Argentina, celebrate the Alasita festivity in honor of the abundance god 'Ekeko'. EPA-EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A view of a small fire as members of a Bolivian collective in Buenos Aires, Argentina, celebrate the Alasita festivity in honor of the abundance god 'Ekeko'. Jan. 24,2019. EPA-EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A member of a Bolivian collective in Buenos Aires, Argentina, celebrates the Alasita festivity in honor of the abundance god 'Ekeko'. EPA-EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Bolivia celebrated Thursday the Alasita festival, dedicated to the dwarf Andean deity Ekeko, an event that appears on the UN Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The main activity was in La Paz, the cradle of the tradition, with Vice President Alvaro García Linera, Culture Minister Wilma Alanoca and municipal authorities in attendance.