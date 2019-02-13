Rightist Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged here Wednesday from one of Latin America's premier hospitals after being hospitalized for 17 days following a colostomy reversal and receiving a level of treatment that is inaccessible to most of his countrymen.
The 63-year-old Bolsonaro had been recovering at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital from an operation to remove a colostomy bag, which was inserted after he was stabbed in the abdomen in September during a campaign rally in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.