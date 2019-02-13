A photo provided by the Brazilian president's office that shows rightist Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (center) walking down a hall at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital after being discharged from that medical facility on Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Brazilian presidency

Isaque Ferreira da Silva, a 64-year-old Brazilian man who has worn a colostomy bag for the past 14 months while waiting to undergo a colostomy reversal, poses outside his home in Sao Paulo on Feb. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

View of the security team escorting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after he was discharged from a private hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Isaque Ferreira da Silva, 64, shows the colostomy bag he has been forced to wear for the past 14 months. Ferreira da Silva, who spoke to EFE at his home in Sao Paulo on Feb. 12, 2019, is waiting to undergo a colostomy reversal. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Rightist Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged here Wednesday from one of Latin America's premier hospitals after being hospitalized for 17 days following a colostomy reversal and receiving a level of treatment that is inaccessible to most of his countrymen.

The 63-year-old Bolsonaro had been recovering at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital from an operation to remove a colostomy bag, which was inserted after he was stabbed in the abdomen in September during a campaign rally in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.