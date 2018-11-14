Cuba announced Wednesday that it would no longer supply medical professionals to remote, disadvantaged areas of Brazil, saying the move comes after that nation's rightist president-elect proposed unacceptable changes to the Mais Medicos (More Doctors) program.
"Due to this regrettable reality, Cuba's Public Health Ministry has decided not to continue participating in the Mais Medicos program and has informed the director of the PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) and the Brazilian political leaders who founded and backed this initiative," that ministry said in a statement.