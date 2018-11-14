Two health workers walk in front of a Cuban flag at the Calixto Garcia Hospital in Havana, Cuba, on Nov. 14, 2018. Cuba announced on Nov. 14 that it is withdrawing from Brazil's Mais Medicos' (More Doctors) program due to threats and derogatory comments by President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, who has proposed changes to the program that Cuba deems unacceptable. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

A health worker helps a woman in a wheelchair at the Calixto Garcia Hospital in Havana, Cuba, on Nov. 14, 2018. Cuba announced on Nov. 14 that it is withdrawing from Brazil's Mais Medicos' (More Doctors) program due to threats and derogatory comments by President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, who has proposed changes to the program that Cuba deems unacceptable. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

Cuba announced Wednesday that it would no longer supply medical professionals to remote, disadvantaged areas of Brazil, saying the move comes after that nation's rightist president-elect proposed unacceptable changes to the Mais Medicos (More Doctors) program.

"Due to this regrettable reality, Cuba's Public Health Ministry has decided not to continue participating in the Mais Medicos program and has informed the director of the PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) and the Brazilian political leaders who founded and backed this initiative," that ministry said in a statement.