A handout photo made available by the Brussels Airport Company shows an aircraft bomb dating from the Second World War at apron 9 of the cargosite of Brussels Airport in Zaventem, Belgium, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRUSSELS AIRPORT COMPANY HANDOUT

An aerial bomb from World War II has been dismantled at the Brussels international airport, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The device was found on Monday night during construction works at a cargo site, which prompted airport authorities to evacuate the area and establish a preventive safety perimeter of 100 meters (328 feet) around the bomb.