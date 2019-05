South Korea's Bong Joon-ho (c.) reacts after winning the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2019, for the movie "Parasite," a comedy that turns into a tragedy, which he says was a "very special adventure" that he could never have achieved without the actors involved. EFE-EPA/Sebastien Nogier

South Korea's Bong Joon-ho reacts after winning the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2019, for the movie "Parasite," a comedy that turns into a tragedy, which he says was a "very special adventure" that he could never have achieved without the actors involved. EFE-EPA/Guillaume Horcajuelo

South Korea's Bong Joon-ho poses with the Palme d'Or award he won at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2019, for the movie "Parasite," a comedy that turns into a tragedy, which he says was a "very special adventure" that he could never have achieved without the actors involved. EFE-EPA/Ian Langsdon

South Korea's Bong Joon-ho lived up to expectations and took home the Palme d'Or from a Cannes Film Festival that also rewarded the acting of Antonio Banderas in the film "Pain and Glory" by Pedro Almodovar.

Bong was overcome with emotion as he accepted a prize he said he never expected, and let it be known he has always been inspired by French filmmakers Claude Chabrol and Henri-Georges Clouzot.