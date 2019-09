Spanish actress Penelope Cruz poses for the media at the 67th edition of the San Sebastian International Film Festival (SSIFF), in San Sebastian, Spain, 27 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz poses for the media at the 67th edition of the San Sebastian International Film Festival (SSIFF), in San Sebastian, Spain, 27 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz poses for the media at the 67th edition of the San Sebastian International Film Festival (SSIFF), in San Sebastian, Spain, 27 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz receives the Donostia Award, a career achievement honor, from U2 lead singer Bono on Sept. 27, 2019, at the San Sebastian Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero.

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz receives the Donostia Award, a career achievement honor, from U2 lead singer Bono on Sept. 27, 2019, at the San Sebastian Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero.

Bono, leader of the U2 rock band, showed up by surprise at the Kursaal Palace to present actress Penelope Cruz with the Donostia Award.

Introduced by the director of the San Sebastian International Film Festival, Jose Luis Rebordinos, Bono bounded onto the stage, jumped around as the audience leaped to their feet and the whole house went crazy.