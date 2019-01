A photo dated Jan. 9, 2019, of Francisco "Panqui" Molina, one of the authors of the book "Alerta Rojo" (Red Alert), during an interview with EFE in Buenos Aires. The book recounts the sexual abuse, theft, addiction, poverty, hunger, cold and overcrowded conditions endured over the past 20 years by aspiring players who have lived at Argentine soccer club Independiente's youth boarding house. EPA-EFE/Sebastian Meresman

Sexual abuse, theft, addiction, poverty, hunger, cold and overcrowded conditions are some of the hardships endured over the past 20 years by aspiring players who have lived at Argentine soccer club Independiente's youth boarding house.

Those abuses have been brought to light thanks to a recently published book in the South American nation.