A photo provided by researchers Victor Tipe and Jose Arrieta, that shows a camp the Maoist-inspired guerrilla group Shining Path once used in the Peruvian jungles. EPA-EFE/Peruvian pólice BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

The Maoist-inspired Shining Path guerrilla group has detained indigenous people since the 1980s in slave camps in remote parts of the Peruvian Amazon, where around 500 individuals are currently being held today, the authors of a newly published book told EFE.

The text also recounts numerous other atrocities that were committed by the rebels against the native population and resulted in thousands of deaths.