Military personnel cover the coffin of Indian guru and spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba during his funeral in Puttaparti, India, on April 27, 2011. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

A photo provided by the "Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust" of Venezuela's then-vice president, Nicolas Maduro (second from left), during his private visit on March 7, 2013, to Puttaparthi, India, where the spiritual center of Indian guru Sathya Sai Baba is located. EPA-EFE/

A Venezuelan-born journalist who has followed up his book about the superstitions of Hugo Chavez with one about the influence of late Indian spiritual guru Sathya Sai Baba on Nicolas Maduro says that nearly all recent presidents of that oil-rich South American country have been adherents of witchcraft.

"We're a superstitious country. It's a cultural thing," said David Placer, who has lived in Spain for 20 years and is currently in the United States to present "El dictador y sus demonios. La secta de Nicolás Maduro que secuestró a Venezuela" (which roughly translates as The Dictator and His Demons: The Maduro Sect that Kidnapped Venezuela), published by Amazon.