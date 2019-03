Decades of fast economic growth and social development have propelled China to the level of Western nations in many regards but it has also brought with it new mental health issues that in the last 30 years have multiplied, an expert in the field told EFE Thursday.

"China's mental health situation today is similar to what the United States had in the 1960s," Professor Yueqin Huang, director of social psychiatry and behavioral medicine at the Institute of Mental Health Peking University, said.