Noah Becker, son of German tennis player Boris Becker, DJs at the opening of 'I'm Possible and FLORUNSHO' during Art Basel in Miami, Florida, ON Dec. 5, 2013. EPA-EFE file/RHONA WISE

Noah Becker, the son of retired German tennis player Boris Becker, has filed suit against a far-right member of Germany's Parliament over a racist tweet, his attorneys said on Sunday.

Becker's attorneys in Berlin confirmed to local media that they had filed suit against Alternative for Germany (AfD) lawmaker Jens Maier over the tweet.