Young boys have long regarded soccer as a way out of poverty in Argentina's slums, but in recent years, thousands have turned to cricket thanks to an initiative launched by the Catholic church.

"I started around nine years ago," Lucas Aguilera, 20, told EFE. "I was one of the first kids to start training here. A neighbor friend of mine brought me. He told me, 'Hey, there is a new sport at the church, come if you want'."