A view of the Venezuelan flag during the Aid Live concert, funded by British billionaire Richard Branson, at the Tienditas border bridge, in Cucuta, Colombia, Feb. 22, 2019, to promote the entrance of the humanitarian aid in the Caribbean country. EPA-EFE/ Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

The magnate and organizer of the event Richard Branson (right) speaks with the media before the Venezuela Aid Live concert on Feb. 22, 2019, in Cucuta, Colombia. EPA-EFE / Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The magnate and organizer of the event Richard Branson (right) and CVenezuelan singer Carlos Baute (left) speak at a press conference before the Venezuela Aid Live concert on Feb. 22, 2019, in Cucuta, Colombia. EPA-EFE / Mauricio Dueñas Castaneda

British billionaire Richard Branson said Friday that the Venezuela Aid Live concert he organized in this Colombian border city will build "bridges of hope" to Venezuelans suffering from the political, economic and social crisis in their country.

"Today we'll be building bridges of hope for Venezuela," Branson told a press conference before the first performers took the stage in Cucuta.