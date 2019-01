Military police Maj. Ronald Paulo Alves Pereira, seen here after his arrest on Jan. 22, 2019, is one of two police officers taken into custody for their suspected involvement in the March 2018 assassination of human rights activist and Rio de Janeiro city councilor Marielle Franco. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Two police officers suspected of involvement in the March 2018 assassination of human rights activist and Rio de Janeiro city councilor Marielle Franco were arrested Tuesday, Brazilian authorities said.

The police were detained during an operation in which 15 people are accused of belonging to a criminal gang that specializes in the illegal buying and selling of real estate on the west side of Rio.