Venezuelan refugees camp out on May 3, 2018, in Plaza Simon Bolivar in Boa Vista, Brazil, where the country's government prepares to set up new inns in expectation of an eventual massive new wave of Venezuelans fleeing the hardships back home, and who since last year have been arriving in the thousands to this northern region of the country. EFE/Joedson Alves

Venezuelan refugees camp out on May 3, 2018, in Plaza Simon Bolivar in Boa Vista, Brazil, where the country's government prepares to set up new inns in expectation of an eventual massive new wave of Venezuelans fleeing the hardships back home, and who since last year have been arriving in the thousands to this northern region of the country. EFE/Joedson Alves

Venezuelan immigrants arrive on May 3, 2018, at the airport in Boa Vista, Brazil, where the country's government prepares to set up new inns in expectation of an eventual massive new wave of Venezuelans fleeing the hardships back home, and who since last year have been arriving in the thousands to this northern region of the country. EFE/Joedson Alves

The Brazilian government is preparing to set up new inns for refugees in Roraima state in expectation of an eventual new wave of Venezuelan immigrants, who since last year have been arriving in the thousands to this northern region of the country

"We can't afford to be surprised" by another exodus, said Gen. Eduardo Pazuello, head of the humanitarian operation deployed to help Venezuelans in the border city of Pacaraima and in the Roraima capital of Boa Vista.