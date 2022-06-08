Volunteers turn out to "embrace the ocean" and clean trash off the beach on June 8, 2022, World Oceans Day on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

Volunteers turn out to "embrace the ocean" and clean trash off the beach on June 8, 2022, World Oceans Day on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

Volunteers turn out to "embrace the ocean" and clean trash off the beach on June 8, 2022, World Oceans Day on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

Hundreds of people turned out on Rio de Janeiro's iconic Copacabana beach on Wednesday to symbolically "embrace the sea," an event staged simultaneously in Brazil; Lisbon, Portugal, and Miami, Florida, in commemoration of World Oceans Day.

Besides giving a gigantic embrace to the ocean with people stationed all along the nearly one kilometer (0.62 mile) Leme beach where the Copacabana strand begins, the volunteers participated in a day of cleaning up the more than four km of beachfront in Rio, one of Brazil's tourist meccas.