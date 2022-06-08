Hundreds of people turned out on Rio de Janeiro's iconic Copacabana beach on Wednesday to symbolically "embrace the sea," an event staged simultaneously in Brazil; Lisbon, Portugal, and Miami, Florida, in commemoration of World Oceans Day.
Besides giving a gigantic embrace to the ocean with people stationed all along the nearly one kilometer (0.62 mile) Leme beach where the Copacabana strand begins, the volunteers participated in a day of cleaning up the more than four km of beachfront in Rio, one of Brazil's tourist meccas.