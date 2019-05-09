A view of a painting by Chile's Lorenzo Maya on May 8, 2019, at an exhibit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, that showcases the results of an Amazon art immersion program. EPA-EFE/ Marcelo Sayao

A photo of a painting by Chilean artist Lorenzo Maya displayed on May 8, 2019, at an exhibit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, that showcases the results of an Amazon art immersion program. EPA-EFE/Lorenzo Maya

A photo of a work by Brazilian artist Renata Padovan that was displayed on May 8, 2019, at an exhibit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, that showcases the results of an Amazon art immersion program. EPA-EFE/Renata Padovan

A woman walks next to a work by Brazilian artist Renata Padovan on May 8, 2019, at an exhibit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, that showcases the results of an Amazon art immersion program. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

An exhibit that opened Thursday in this Brazilian metropolis is showcasing the results of an Amazon program that encourages artists and creators to reflect on nature and landscape.

The Z42 contemporary gallery, located in a large house nestled on the side of Rio de Janeiro's emblematic Corcovado hill, is hosting the "How to Talk to Trees" exhibit, the product of an international artistic immersion program in the Amazon rainforest that has been promoted in recent years by the non-governmental organization Labverde.