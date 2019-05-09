An exhibit that opened Thursday in this Brazilian metropolis is showcasing the results of an Amazon program that encourages artists and creators to reflect on nature and landscape.
The Z42 contemporary gallery, located in a large house nestled on the side of Rio de Janeiro's emblematic Corcovado hill, is hosting the "How to Talk to Trees" exhibit, the product of an international artistic immersion program in the Amazon rainforest that has been promoted in recent years by the non-governmental organization Labverde.