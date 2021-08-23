View of forest in Pantanal, the world's largest tropical wetland region. EFE/FILE/Marcelo Sayão

General view of an area affected by fires in the Pantanal wetland, Mato Grosso state, Brazilian. EPA/FILE/ROGERIO FLORENTINO

Brazil, the world's main water reserve, has lost over three million hectares of its water surface area in 30 years, MapBiomas reported Monday.