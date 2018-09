Citizens protest on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in front of Rio de Janeiro's National Museum, after it was gutted by fire the day before, a tragedy that many say could be seen coming because of the cutback of funds for the building's maintenance. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

An employee of Rio de Janeiro's National Museum cries Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in front of the burnt-out building whose vast collections were destroyed by fire the day before, a tragedy that many say could be seen coming because of the cutback of funds for the building's maintenance. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

General view of Rio de Janeiro's National Museum on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, the day after a fire destroyed its vast and invaluable collections, a tragedy that many say could be seen coming because of the cutback of funds for the building's maintenance. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Luzia, the oldest skeleton ever found in South America, and the first dinosaur remains reassembled in Brazil are some of the gems of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro that were reduced to ashes by a raging fire.

Some 20 million items make up the treasure of a museum that has now become a metaphor for the financial calamity Rio de Janeiro is going through, a state hit by numerous cases of corruption that have gutted the public treasury.