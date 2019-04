General view of several plant specimens in the famous house of Brazilian landscape gardener Roberto Burle Marx (1909-1994), on March 20, 2019, on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE / Antonio Lacerda

General view of several plant specimens in the famous house of Brazilian landscape gardener Roberto Burle Marx (1909-1994), on March 20, 2019, on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE / Antonio Lacerda

General view of several plant specimens in the famous house of Brazilian landscape gardener Roberto Burle Marx (1909-1994), on March 20, 2019, on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE / Antonio Lacerda

A country retreat on the outskirts of Rio that boasts one of the largest collections of tropical and subtropical plants on the face of the earth has been nominated by Brazil to join the list of World Heritage Sites.

The Burle Marx Site is a 40.5-hectare (100-acre) property bought in 1949 by internationally acclaimed landscape architect and painter Roberto Burle Marx (1909-1994).