Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he lamented the fire that this Friday left at least 10 young people dead and injured three in the sports facilities of the Flamengo soccer club, and that he shared the pain of their families in this moment of mourning.
The disaster occurred before dawn at the youth team training center of the nation's most popular soccer club, located on the west side of Rio de Janeiro, and according to the first official reports, the victims belonged to the lower categories of the club.