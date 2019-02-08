Relatives mourn for a young soccer player who died in a fire that on Feb. 8, 2019, consumed the youth lodging center of the Flamengo sports facilities in Rio de Janeiro, where at least 10 were killed in the blaze and 3 were injured. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Distressed families of young soccer players gather outside the Flamengo sports facilities seeking news of their loved ones, of whom at least 10 were killed in the blaze that destroyed the youth lodging center and 3 were injured. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he lamented the fire that this Friday left at least 10 young people dead and injured three in the sports facilities of the Flamengo soccer club, and that he shared the pain of their families in this moment of mourning.

The disaster occurred before dawn at the youth team training center of the nation's most popular soccer club, located on the west side of Rio de Janeiro, and according to the first official reports, the victims belonged to the lower categories of the club.