A computer is displayed during the start of the Campus Party in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

A robot "Iron man", character of Marvel Comics, is exhibited during the beginning of Campus Party in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

The 11th Brazil Campus Party, the nation's most important technology event, opened Tuesday in Sao Paulo concerned about the technological gap between today's education and the future of a labor market totally changed by the digital revolution.

Some 8,000 people at the party moved into the traditional tents set up in one of the pavilions of the Anhembi Exposition and Convention Center in Sao Paulo, where they will stay until Feb. 4 with an Internet connection of 40 GBps and hundreds of activities.