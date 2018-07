The arrival of migrating humpback whales, like the one in this photo taken July 25, 2018, to the waters surrounding the five islands that make up the Abrolhos, located off the southern coast of the Brazilian state of Bahia, has become a favorite tourist attraction. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

The arrival of migrating humpback whales, like the one in this photo taken July 25, 2018, to the waters surrounding the five islands that make up the Abrolhos, located off the southern coast of the Brazilian state of Bahia, has become a favorite tourist attraction. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

The arrival of migrating humpback whales, like the one in this photo taken July 25, 2018, to the waters surrounding the five islands that make up the Abrolhos, located off the southern coast of the Brazilian state of Bahia, has become a favorite tourist attraction. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Some 20,000 humpback whales swim between July and November through the warm, clear waters along the Brazilian coastline, specifically to the Abrolhos archipelago, the largest whale nursery in the South Atlantic.

The arrival of the whales to the waters surrounding the five islands that make up the Abrolhos, located off the southern coast of the northeastern state of Bahia, has become a favorite tourist attraction.