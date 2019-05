View of graffiti against intolerance taken on May 14, 2019, in the courtyard of a Candomble temple in a district of Rio de Janeiro; the increasing attacks on temples and followers of religions of African origin have sounded new alarms in Brazil, a country that has seen rising religious intolerance but also the resistance of cults like Candomble. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayao

The increasing attacks on temples and followers of religions of African origin have sounded new alarms in Brazil, a country that has seen rising religious intolerance but also the resistance of cults like Candomble.

The "mae do santo" (priestess) Conceicao D'Lissa has seen Brazil's growing intolerance up close over the past few years.