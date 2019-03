Photo sent by the institute of Lula from Feb. 4,2018 of former President Luis Inacio da Silva holding his grandson Arthur Araujo da Silva who passed away on March 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Stuckert/Instituto Lula/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

One of the six grandchildren of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva died Friday of a meningitis infection, the erstwhile head of state's Workers Party (PT) said.

Lawyers for Lula are planning to request that their client, who is serving a sentence for corruption, be granted furlough from prison to attend his grandson's wake.