Dozens of passengers get off a train at the Luz station in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Sao Paulo, Brazil's wealthiest and most populous state, on Wednesday lifted its mask mandate for open-air settings effective immediately.

In making that move, which comes at a time when the number of coronavirus cases and deaths has stabilized, the state government followed the lead of Brazilian cities such as Rio de Janeiro.