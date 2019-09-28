Handout picture of Brazil's Northeast, with paradisiacal beaches, hot weather all year long and where these hundreds of kitesurfers seek to set a Guinness Record, is being promoted as an alternative to the Caribbean for tourists, chiefly those from Europe. EFE-EPA/Thiara Monstefusco/Gov't of Ceara

Brazil's Northeast, with paradisiacal beaches, hot weather all year long and centuries of historical relics, is being promoted as an alternative to the Caribbean for tourists, chiefly those from Europe, who are to be further enticed by an expansion of airline connections and hotel projects.

This Friday on World Tourism Day and as spring begins in the Southern Hemisphere, some of the Northeast cities and states are being represented in Sao Paulo at the country's biggest international tourism fair with displays of the attractions offered by their region, which is home to more than 56 million people.