The emblematic Brazilian metropolis of Rio de Janeiro once again lit up its traditional floating Christmas tree – one of the biggest of its kind in the world – with musical shows and fireworks on Saturday, marking the beginning of the December festivities in the "Marvelous City."

The impressive metallic structure, standing 70 meters (230 feet) tall, was illuminated with multicolored lights above the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon, one of the most iconic places in all of the southern region of Rio de Janeiro. EFE-EPA