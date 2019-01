A group of people over age 50 practice surfing during a class taught by the Radical School on Jan. 22, 2019, on the beach at Santos, Brazil. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr

With the aloha spirit as their motto, a group of people 50 years old and older in Brazil has found in surfing a "new way of life" that, in some cases, has given them the perfect antidote for the problems of old age, loneliness and even depression.

It's 8 am and it looks like rain on Pompeia Beach, in the city of Santos, but Francisco Verazani de Aguiar, 74, is here full of energy and with a radiant smile, despite the dark clouds on the horizon.