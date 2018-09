View of the devastated National Museum in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, after a fire wiped out most of its treasures and led the Brazilian government to announce a plan to spend 25 million reais ($6 million) on projects aimed at improving security in museums. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayao

The Brazilian government announced Tuesday a plan to spend 25 million reais ($6 million) on projects aimed at improving security in museums, after a fire wiped out most of the treasures at the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro.

The plan was drawn up during a meeting President Michel Temer held with members of his Cabinet, who specified that the funds will be channeled through the BNDES state development bank.