Two of the Brazilian Academy of Letters' "immortals" (members), Carlos Nejar (standing) and Arnaldo Niskier, speak during a traditional tea meeting at the institution's headquarters on 14 July 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EFE/Andre Coelho

The president of the Brazilian Academy of Letters, Merval Pereira, speaks during a traditional tea meeting at the institution's headquarters on 14 July 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EFE/Andre Coelho

Books that were part of the personal collection of Brazilian literary giant Machado de Assis are seen at one of the libraries of the Brazilian Academy of Letters on 14 July 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EFE/Andre Coelho

The Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), the first institution of its kind in South America, says on the eve of its 125th anniversary that it is fighting back against attempts by the current government to denigrate culture.

Founded on July 20, 1897, inside a room of the then-Museu Pedagogium in Rio de Janeiro, the academy was born with a mission to maintain literary unity despite potential political differences.