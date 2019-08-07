Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon reached 2,254.8 square kilometers in July, an area 278 percent larger than the surface affected by the phenomenon in the same month last year, according to the latest estimates of the National Institute of Space Research (INPE) updated Tuesday.
According to INPE's projection, which captures monthly data through a system of alerts on alterations in the forest cover of the Amazon, deforestation went from 596.6 square kilometers in July 2018 to 2,254.8 km² last month.