Greenpeace activists hang a large banner on the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem calling on Brazilian President Bolsonaro to ' Stop Amazon Destruction,' in Jerusalem, April 1, 2019. Brazilian President Bolsonaro is on a four-day official visit to Israel. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR SULTAN

An aerial view of a tributary of the Amazon river showing dozens of logs floating, on 04 November 2003 after illegal deforestation of the Brazilian Amazonic region, considered the biggest natural lung of the planet. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARCELO SAYAO

Undated photo made available on 03 June 2008 of deforestation in the Amazon region of Brazil. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARCELO SAYAO

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon reached 2,254.8 square kilometers in July, an area 278 percent larger than the surface affected by the phenomenon in the same month last year, according to the latest estimates of the National Institute of Space Research (INPE) updated Tuesday.

According to INPE's projection, which captures monthly data through a system of alerts on alterations in the forest cover of the Amazon, deforestation went from 596.6 square kilometers in July 2018 to 2,254.8 km² last month.